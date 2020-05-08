+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Building Poles and Posts (MBC-226)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple solution to protect building poles and posts from unwanted frost damage," said an inventor, from Edgar, Wisc., "so I invented the FROST GUARD."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to protect a building pole or deck post against frost. In doing so, it could help to prevent the entry of dirt, rocks or related debris. As a result, it enables a post to sink back to its original level after the ground thaws. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and farms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is an inexpensive way to allow the post to return to its original position after the frost thaws, thus preventing the barn or shed to become twisted and having problems with doors not opening properly, or other structural damage."

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-building-poles-and-posts-mbc-226-301051528.html

SOURCE InventHelp

