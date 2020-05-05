PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to change and store wet clothes at the beach or other outdoor locations," said an inventor, from El Cajon, Calif., "so I invented the POP UP CHANGING CABANA."

The invention provides a private way to change clothes at the park, beach or campsite. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a private changing area. As a result, it increases comfort and peace of mind and it provides a temporary place to store wet garments or spare clothes. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to changing behind a beach towel."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-private-changing-accessory-for-use-at-outdoor-locations-sdb-1404-301042675.html

SOURCE InventHelp