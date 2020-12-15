SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’149 1.0%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0771 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’851 1.2%  Bitcoin 17’208 0.7%  Dollar 0.8859 -0.1%  Öl 50.7 0.7% 

15.12.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Privacy Accessory for Changing Babies in Vehicles (SKC-641)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was changing my daughter's diaper in the car, due to the lack of changing stations in the park, and I thought there should be a way to block the view of people passing by," said an inventor, from Spring Lake, N.C., "so I invented the HIDDEN HINEY. My design provides privacy and peace of mind during the changing process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides added privacy when changing a baby in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a diaper changing station. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it ensures that the child is protected from public view. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies or toddlers and nursing mothers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-privacy-accessory-for-changing-babies-in-vehicles-skc-641-301191090.html

SOURCE InventHelp

pagehit