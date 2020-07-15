15.07.2020 18:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Traction Aid for Back Pain Sufferers (DLL-3718)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had broken my back and was confined to a reclining chair for extended periods of time," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas. "I thought there should be a way to provide relief from back pain anywhere, so I invented the TRACSIT."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a portable traction aid for people who suffer from back pain. In doing so, it offers an alternative to inversion tables and other devices. As a result, it could help to relieve back pain and discomfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with back pain. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added comfort for back pain sufferers at home, at the office, in the car and other locations."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3718, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-traction-aid-for-back-pain-sufferers-dll-3718-301091510.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.56
6.68 %
The Swatch Grp 207.80
5.86 %
Lonza Grp 562.40
4.54 %
Adecco Group 46.86
2.85 %
CieFinRichemont 64.34
2.78 %
Givaudan 3’712.00
0.65 %
UBS Group 11.39
0.44 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.70
0.36 %
Geberit 487.00
0.29 %
Swisscom 496.60
-0.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:06
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:28
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
09:21
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:07
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
NEL ASA-Aktie aktuell: NEL ASA legt zu
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Starker Handelstag: SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
Clariant-Aktie in Rot: Clariant legt Kartellfall in EU mit Millionen-Busse bei

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Handelstag: SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones notiert am Mittwoch fester. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB