18.11.2019 16:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Power Device for Electric Vehicles (TPA-2834)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to charge an electric car when away from home," said an inventor, from Land O Lakes, Fla., "so I invented the EMERGENCY BATTERY PACK."

The invention provides an effective way to recharge an electric vehicle (EV) battery in an emergency. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional plug-in charging and public charging stations. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electric vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and is patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to charge a weak or dead electric car battery anywhere."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2834, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

