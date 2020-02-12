InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Cleaner for the Soles of Shoes (BTM-2622)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am very concerned about people tracking dirt from public places into their homes," said an inventor from Windsor Mill, Md. "This inspired me to invent a convenient tool for cleaning the soles of shoes so that people do not bring dirt, germs and debris into their clean homes."

She developed the SANTI-SHOES to offer a convenient way to sanitize and clean the soles of shoes. The tool prevents dirt, debris and germs from being tracked indoors. This ensures that flooring and carpeting remains clean, which helps to reduce the need to sweep, vacuum or mop as frequently. The invention thereby offers added peace of mind. In addition, the tool features a compact, easily portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

