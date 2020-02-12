+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Cleaner for the Soles of Shoes (BTM-2622)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am very concerned about people tracking dirt from public places into their homes," said an inventor from Windsor Mill, Md. "This inspired me to invent a convenient tool for cleaning the soles of shoes so that people do not bring dirt, germs and debris into their clean homes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the SANTI-SHOES to offer a convenient way to sanitize and clean the soles of shoes. The tool prevents dirt, debris and germs from being tracked indoors. This ensures that flooring and carpeting remains clean, which helps to reduce the need to sweep, vacuum or mop as frequently. The invention thereby offers added peace of mind. In addition, the tool features a compact, easily portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-cleaner-for-the-soles-of-shoes-btm-2622-301001399.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
15:09
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Ölpreis steigt trotz belastender Nachrichtenlage
11:00
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
09:03
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel etwas schwächer. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verblieb im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;