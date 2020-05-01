PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen so many young children and adults eating hot dogs and dripping ketchup/mustard all over themselves," said an inventor from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better bun which may reduce mess, waste and the cost associated with completing laundry or replacing clothing."

He developed the MESS FREE BUN that provides a neat and effective way to consume a hot dog. This bun completely encloses and provides more space for the meat and condiments. Additionally, it would prevent spills, mess and stains on clothing, a table or the floor.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-pocket-bun-lcc-4505-301042519.html

SOURCE InventHelp