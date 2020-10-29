SMI 9’577 -0.4%  SPI 11’951 -0.4%  Dow 26’773 1.0%  DAX 11’598 0.3%  Euro 1.0691 0.0%  EStoxx50 2’960 -0.1%  Gold 1’869 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9161 0.6%  Öl 37.8 -3.1% 
29.10.2020 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Plumbing Tool to Eliminate Clogs (DMH-587)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a maintenance technician at a college and part of my job is to unclog toilets," said an inventor, from Greensboro, N.C. "I thought there should be a quick and mess-free way, so I invented the MAGIC PLUMBER. My design could help to eliminate larger plumbing issues with clogs and sewage lines."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent and eliminate clogs in a toilet fixture. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional plungers and tools. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to prevent unwanted hassles and messes. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, contractors and plumbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-587, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-plumbing-tool-to-eliminate-clogs-dmh-587-301161915.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 471.00
1.75 %
Sika 226.50
1.25 %
Swiss Re 63.50
0.67 %
LafargeHolcim 38.88
0.49 %
UBS Group 10.57
-0.19 %
Novartis 71.11
-1.03 %
ABB 22.13
-1.16 %
CieFinRichemont 58.14
-1.42 %
Alcon 51.92
-3.31 %
CS Group 8.60
-5.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:37
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
09:02
Weekly-Hits: US-Präsidentschaftswahlen – Showdown um das Weisse Haus / Automobilhersteller – Mit Tempo aus der Krise
08:38
SMI weiter im Korrekturmodus
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
Credit Suisse mit deutlich tieferem Quartalsergebnis - CS-Aktie tiefrot
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Wall Street legt zu -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Nokia-Aktie rauscht ab: Neuer Nokia-Chef streicht Jahresprognose wieder etwas zusammen
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
Roche erhält Zulassung in China für Tecentriq-Kombination bei Leberkrebs - Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt zu -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
An den US-Märkten stehen die Zeichen auf Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. An der deutschen Börse wechselten die Vorzeichen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Donnerstag erneut vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit