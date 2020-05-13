InventHelp Inventor Develops Photo and Video Sharing Device (IPL-699)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted people to be able to enjoy a device that would simply and easily share photos or videos," said an inventor from Rensselaer, Ind., "so I invented the CHIP-PICK."

The invention provides an electronic and physically flexible display version of a digital picture/video frame, greeting card, or digital presentation device. It offers a means of creating a multi-media digital communication experience without any need for a mobile device, tablet, or laptop computer. The invention features a durable and lightweight design, which is easy to use and share with friends and family.

The inventor described his invention. "My idea could fulfill a multitude of needs, and is cheap and easy to use."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-699, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

