InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Hygiene Accessory for the Anus (LAX-1098)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While ensuring sanitary conditions is a priority for hospitals, patients who suffer from diarrhea present a challenge. Fortunately, an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif., has envisioned a method of keeping bacteria and odor from this condition at bay.

She developed ANA'LEE to prevent body odor and skin irritation resulting from chronic diarrhea. As such, it improves personal hygiene and affords peace of mind for both patients and their care providers. Thus, it promotes sanitary conditions for overall good health, reducing the chance of infection to wounds from fecal matter in the anal area. It is also safe, practical and easy to insert, remove and discard. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As a nurse, I was concerned about the hygiene and health of patients who accumulate fecal matter near the anus because of diarrhea," she said.

