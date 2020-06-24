PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While paint rollers allow users to cover larger areas much faster than with brushes, they also require greater wrist strength to maintain progress. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Union, Wash., however, painters stand a better chance of finishing the job with no wrist discomfort.

He developed a prototype for ROLLER ASSIST to transfer wrist pressure applied using a paint roller to the arm. As such, it enables users to apply extra force without extra effort, which relieves joint pressure and reduces wrist fatigue. This novel accessory is also sturdy, practical and easy to use. In addition, it affords a better grip for greater efficiency and less chance of dropping the roller.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "My wrist kept getting tired while I was painting," he said, "so I wanted to find a way to relieve the pressure on my wrist and get the job done quicker."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-paint-roller-attachment-to-ease-wrist-pressure-fed-2189-301080176.html

SOURCE InventHelp