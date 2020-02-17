+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizer for Those with Special Needs (LST-961)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have children with special needs, and it is hard to keep track of all the paperwork needed for hospital visits, doctors' appointments and all of the other professionals we see," said an inventor from Valencia, Calif. "I came up with this organizer to keep everything in one place."

She created a prototype for the CHILD/ADULT ADVOCATE KIT to store and organize all of the materials needed for a child or adult with special needs. The accessory ensures that important paperwork is readily available during appointments. This eliminates the need for frustrating searches to find key documents. It provides convenient access to a host of materials, including medical information, etc. The organizer offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it is ideal for families with members who have special needs, as well as professionals, such as social workers, school district nurses and nursing techs at assisted living homes.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-961, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

