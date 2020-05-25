Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
25.05.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Spray Packaging for Egg Product (HKT-144)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While eggs are quite a versatile food, whether they are prepared on their own or added to recipes for cooking or baking, cracking the shells can be time-consuming. Fortunately, an inventor from Monroe, N.Y., has come up with an idea to simplify that task when basting or glazing baked goods.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed EZ EGG to save time and effort in the kitchen while preparing eggs, cooking eggs, making omelets, basting breads and glazing baking items. It not only prevents eggshell slivers from being dropped into food but it eliminates mess and the need for cleanup as well. As such, it keeps food preparation areas neat and sanitary and improves productivity for food preparation workers. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, it is practical, reliable and easy to use, it offers a portable, crack-free alternative to traveling with eggs and it is producible in a variety of favors like plain, onion, etc.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted an easier, time-saving way to baste and glaze breads and danishes. I also was tired of working with egg brushes, plates and forks every time I bake. I created this to prevent hassles, messes and the need to crack eggs."

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is patent-pending and currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-spray-packaging-for-egg-product-hkt-144-301055790.html

SOURCE InventHelp

