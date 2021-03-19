|
19.03.2021 19:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Umbrella to Prevent Drips After Use (MTN-3574)
PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to store a wet umbrella after use," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the Z BRELLA. My design eliminates the hassle of holding a wet and dripping umbrella."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to contain water or moisture from an umbrella after use. In doing so, it prevents the water from dripping on clothing, bags and other personal belongings. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent damage. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-umbrella-to-prevent-drips-after-use-mtn-3574-301250923.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Inside
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nach. Die Handelsplätze in Asien präsentierten sich am Freitag deutlich schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}