05.08.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tubing for Supplemental Oxygen Users (WDH-2521)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use supplemental oxygen and I don't like when people stare at my tubing," said one of two inventors, from Washington, D.C. "We thought there could be a more discreet design, so we invented the DISCREET OXYGEN CORD."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more discreet tubing design for individuals who utilize supplemental oxygen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing rounded, plastic cannula/tubing. As a result, it could help to prevent unwanted staring and questions and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize supplemental oxygen and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design increases comfort and it helps to prevent stares."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-tubing-for-supplemental-oxygen-users-wdh-2521-301103762.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.58
1.66 %
The Swatch Grp 194.50
0.93 %
UBS Group 11.08
0.68 %
CieFinRichemont 57.10
0.56 %
CS Group 10.06
0.45 %
Swiss Re 71.26
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 317.25
-1.20 %
Nestle 107.82
-1.23 %
Swisscom 487.60
-1.24 %
Novartis 75.95
-1.48 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:18
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:00
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
09:04
SMI schaltet wieder einen Gang zurück
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit schwächerer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB