InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tubing for Supplemental Oxygen Users (WDH-2521)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use supplemental oxygen and I don't like when people stare at my tubing," said one of two inventors, from Washington, D.C. "We thought there could be a more discreet design, so we invented the DISCREET OXYGEN CORD."

The invention provides a more discreet tubing design for individuals who utilize supplemental oxygen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing rounded, plastic cannula/tubing. As a result, it could help to prevent unwanted staring and questions and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize supplemental oxygen and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design increases comfort and it helps to prevent stares."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

