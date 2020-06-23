PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of toothbrushes on the market, they may not be easy to use for people who have a problem with their grip. Fortunately, an inventor from Mansfield, Texas, has come up with a truly ergonomic design for easier handling.

She developed ERGO-FLEXIBRUSH specifically for individuals who have minimal hand strength or dexterity. As such, it facilitates improved and more frequent oral care, which, in turn, fosters proper dental health practices for overall good health. At the same time, it is versatile to fit all types and sizes of hands. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and easy to use it is. In addition, it is lightweight, practical and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I thought of this to help my special needs daughter who has Down Syndrome," she said. "She has difficulty using a toothbrush because her thumbs don't bend due to a missing joint."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3677, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-toothbrush-with-easy-grip-feature-dll-3677-301080082.html

SOURCE InventHelp