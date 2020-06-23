23.06.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Toothbrush with Easy-Grip Feature (DLL-3677)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of toothbrushes on the market, they may not be easy to use for people who have a problem with their grip. Fortunately, an inventor from Mansfield, Texas, has come up with a truly ergonomic design for easier handling.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed ERGO-FLEXIBRUSH specifically for individuals who have minimal hand strength or dexterity. As such, it facilitates improved and more frequent oral care, which, in turn, fosters proper dental health practices for overall good health. At the same time, it is versatile to fit all types and sizes of hands. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and easy to use it is. In addition, it is lightweight, practical and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I thought of this to help my special needs daughter who has Down Syndrome," she said. "She has difficulty using a toothbrush because her thumbs don't bend due to a missing joint."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3677, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-toothbrush-with-easy-grip-feature-dll-3677-301080082.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 62.10
3.50 %
The Swatch Grp 194.55
2.72 %
UBS Group 10.72
2.49 %
Swiss Re 74.16
2.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 352.70
1.76 %
Geberit 471.50
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 339.90
0.10 %
Sika 184.05
-0.24 %
Nestle 106.30
-0.26 %
Swisscom 497.70
-0.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:11
Vontobel: Stadler Rail navigierte gut durch die Krise
15:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:30
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
13:21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd, Credit Suisse Group AG
08:55
SMI-Rally gerät ins Stocken
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
19.06.20
Schroders: Are European banks looking more attractive as lockdowns ease?
18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie verliert über 40 Prozent: Treuhandkonten mit Milliarden bestehen laut Konzern wohl nicht - kein Bilanz-Testat - Vorstand Marsalek abberufen
Wirecard: Ex-Chef Braun gegen Kaution auf freiem Fuss - Wirecard-Aktie leitet Erholung ein
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Ringen um Personal-Sparpaket geht weiter
Novartis stoppt Studie mit Malaria-Mittel gegen COVID-19 - Aktie im Minus
ams will sich am Kapitalmarkt Mittel für OSRAM-Übernahme beschaffen - ams-Aktie fällt
SMI legt am Dienstag zu -- DAX springt über 12'500-er Marke -- Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge -- NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Dow schlussendlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
American Airlines-Aktie schliesst mit Kurseinbruch: American Airlines will rund 3,5 Milliarden Dollar einsammeln
Markt-Stratege: Kursschwankungen an den Aktienmärkten werden bleiben
Apple beendet langjährige Chip-Partnerschaft mit Intel - Apple-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt am Dienstag zu -- DAX springt über 12'500-er Marke -- Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge -- NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Auch der DAX legt im Dienstagshandel zu. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich derweil mit grünem Vorzeichen, während der NASDAQ mit Rekord notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB