27.05.2020 18:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Soap to Improve Hand Washing (NJD-2082)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and effective way to encourage proper hand washing," said an inventor, from Manasquan, N.J., "so I invented SMART SOAP."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention encourages an effective, fun way to thoroughly wash and disinfect hands using liquid hand soap. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional hand soaps. As a result, it could enhance sanitation and hygiene and ensures that hands have been washed the recommended length of time. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use. It is ideal for households, businesses, schools, public transportation hubs, hospitals and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design encourages children and adults not to rush while washing their hands."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2082, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-soap-to-improve-hand-washing-njd-2082-301056142.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.89
5.38 %
UBS Group 10.42
3.84 %
Swiss Re 67.60
2.11 %
Zurich Insur Gr 307.40
1.86 %
LafargeHolcim 39.28
1.81 %
Alcon 58.60
-2.43 %
Givaudan 3’331.00
-2.63 %
Roche Hldg G 332.10
-3.53 %
Lonza Grp 462.90
-4.71 %
Sika 166.00
-6.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:10
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:22
UBS KeyInvest Products News - Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:30
Defensive Werte bremsen den SMI
26.05.20
Webinar - Equity Index Spreads
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:02
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Ranibizumab die gesteckten Ziele - Aktie gibt dennoch klar nach
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS dennoch sehr fest: Greenpeace tadelt Schweizer Grossbanken für ihre Klimapolitik
Stadler Rail: RAG Stiftung verkauft rund 5 Millionen Aktien
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Trump droht sozialen Medien wie Twitter mit Schliessung - Twitter- und Facebook-Aktien geben ab
Ypsomed verdient 2019/20 deutlich weniger - letztlich höher
Offensive Swisscom-Konkurrenz: Das ist das Ziel der überraschenden Partnerschaft von Sunrise und Salt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich am Mittwoch im Minus, während der deutsche Markt deutliche Gewinne verbuchen konnte. Der Wall Street-Handel ist sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB