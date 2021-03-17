|
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shopping Cart to Increase Convenience (ROH-752)
PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many shoppers have difficulties lifting heavy items out of their carts and into their cars," said an inventor, from Syracuse, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the CART HELPER. My design increases convenience and independence for shoppers."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to transfer purchased items from a shopping cart to a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional shopping carts. As a result, it eliminates the need to lift and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for shopping establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-752, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
