06.11.2020 00:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pet Food Bag (CKL-1378)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to modify the design of traditional pet food bags to prevent messes that otherwise occur when pouring from torn or cut openings in traditional pet food bags," said an inventor, from Chicago, Il., "so I invented the NEW EASY POUR."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient and no-spill solution to reduce food waste and cleanup requirements.  This modified pet food bag offers a more efficient and exact means of measuring and dispensing pet food.  In addition to its convenience and ergonomic design, this invention could also preserve freshness of the contained food product.  Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-pet-food-bag-ckl-1378-301165642.html

SOURCE InventHelp

