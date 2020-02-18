18.02.2020 19:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Paper Towel Holder for Outdoor Events (AVZ-1860)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to keep a roll of paper towels intact while camping, barbecuing or tailgating," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the patent pending ULTIMATE DISPENSER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to utilize a roll of paper towels during outdoor events. In doing so, it helps to prevent a roll from unraveling or rolling away during strong winds. As a result, it increases convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, campers and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent paper towel waste at outdoor events."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1860, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-paper-towel-holder-for-outdoor-events-avz-1860-301005634.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
15:34
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold weiter im Aufwind
11:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DKSH Holding AG, Idorsia Ltd, Temenos AG
10:59
Vontobel: Amazon: Die Initialzündung
08:49
SMI droht die Puste auszugehen
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Novartis erhält Zulassung von Europäischer Kommission für Beovu gegen AMD
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Epidemie kippt Apples Umsatzprognose

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergab. Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag leichter. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Mehrzahl der Aktienmärkte in Fernost bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;