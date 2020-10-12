InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Exhaust System to Reduce Pollution (MTN-3503)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked as an auto mechanic for over 40 years and was concerned about air pollution from vehicles, so I invented the LINZY," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y. "My design helps to reduce the amount of CO2 and nauseous fumes expelled from an exhaust system."

The invention reduces the amount of pollutants expelled into the atmosphere from a vehicle exhaust system. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional exhaust systems. As a result, it could provide added environmental and health benefits. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be adapted for use on commercial vehicles, boats, planes and other equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

