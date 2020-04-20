20.04.2020 16:15:00

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitor (ALL-1976)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to monitor and use blood pressure and heart rate data," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way to monitor blood pressure and heart rate. In doing so, it offers a convenient alternative to traditional monitors. As a result, it enables data to be easily recorded, used and transmitted to primary care physicians and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with heart and other health conditions, expecting mothers, hospitals, primary care offices and the general population.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to manually record your blood pressure data and share it with your doctor."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1976, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

     

     

