15.04.2020 17:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bird Bath for Hummingbirds (LVT-235)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to watch hummingbirds cool down on hot days," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the HUMMINGBIRD MISTER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to attract hummingbirds during warm weather. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional bird baths and accessories. As a result, it could provide added comfort for hummingbirds and it could provide enjoyment for birdwatchers. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to maintain so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a bird bath option for hummingbird lovers."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

