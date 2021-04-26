 InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Way to Collect and Remove Bugs (SFO-479) | 26.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’176 -0.2%  SPI 14’375 -0.3%  Dow 34’021 -0.1%  DAX 15’296 0.1%  Euro 1.1052 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’021 0.2%  Gold 1’780 0.1%  Bitcoin 49’590 10.6%  Dollar 0.9142 0.1%  Öl 65.6 -0.8% 
26.04.2021 20:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Way to Collect and Remove Bugs (SFO-479)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a simple and mess-free way to remove bugs from the house, car and other locations," said an inventor from Newark, Calif., "so I invented the BUG VAC. My design eliminates the need to smash or touch bugs during the removal process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to collect and remove or eradicate insects from an interior space. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent bites, hassles and messes. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and professional pest control agents. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-479, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-mess-free-way-to-collect-and-remove-bugs-sfo-479-301275609.html

SOURCE InventHelp

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:10 Höhenflug der Metallpreise hält an
09:53 Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere
09:36 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
08:15 Von Langeweile keine Spur
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
So könnte sich Bidens geplante Steuererhöhung auf den Bitcoin-Kurs auswirken
Dogecoin-Hype ungebrochen: Hundecoin nun in Top 10 der grössten Kryptowährungen
Dow Jones wenig bewegt -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX legt schlussendlich leicht zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ams-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Vertrag mit CEO Alexander Everke um drei Jahre verlängert
Tesla-Aktie weiterhin gefragt: Experte empfiehlt Einstiegszeitpunkt
Cathie Wood und Warren Buffett könnten unterschiedlicher nicht sein - warum das für Anleger ein Vorteil ist
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen zeitweise auf Rekordhoch - schlussendlich deutlich tiefer
Nestlé will Vitaminhersteller Bountiful kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie schwächer
Kryptowährungen bei Investoren so beliebt wie nie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit