InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Way to Collect and Remove Bugs (SFO-479)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a simple and mess-free way to remove bugs from the house, car and other locations," said an inventor from Newark, Calif., "so I invented the BUG VAC. My design eliminates the need to smash or touch bugs during the removal process."
The invention provides an effective way to collect and remove or eradicate insects from an interior space. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent bites, hassles and messes. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and professional pest control agents. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones wenig bewegt -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX legt schlussendlich leicht zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones bewegt sich am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum von der Stelle. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas zuversichtlicher. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
