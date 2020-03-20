InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Product Applicator (HTM-8235)

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Iron Mountain, Mich., has developed the ALL IN ONE MITT, a specially designed applicator for any kind of product that must touch hands first (lotions, etc.). It provides a neater and more efficient product application. A prototype is available.

"Lotion or any other skin care product must be placed in the hands before it can applied to the skin. This leaves hands messy with leftover residue. My invention allows individuals to apply products without having to touch the product with bare hands," said the inventor.

The ALL IN ONE MITT provides a person with a more effective and neat way to apply products. It offers individuals a mess-free means of applying products and eliminates the need to touch products with bare hands. This convenient and easy-to-use mitt offers an all-in-one, disposable design. It is also lightweight and compact in size for easy storage and portability. Finally, this mitt is producible in various colors and styles.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

