InventHelp Inventor Develops Men's Comfort Liners (LAX-1125)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experienced small accidents with urine flow before I could reach a rest room," said an inventor from Hawthorne, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide users with comfort with regard to the urine leaking through underwear as well as articles of outerwear."

He developed the patent pending BACK CATCHERS to provide a means of addressing minor urinary incontinence to offer men added comfort and peace of mind. This easy to apply and use invention could protect underwear and outer garments from wetness and odors. Additionally, it could draw urine away from skin to reduce skin irritation and breakdown.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

     

