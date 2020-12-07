PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed farmers using multiple types of equipment or attachments and driving in circles to pivot and I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Cedar City, Utah, "so I invented the AUTO FARM. My design saves time for farmers pivoting fields and it offers a cost effective alternative to traditional tractors and farming equipment."

The invention provides an effective accessory for a center pivot irrigation system. In doing so, it enables a center pivot irrigation system to be used in place of a tractor for cultivation. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enables agricultural chemicals to be easily distributed. Additionally, the invention features a versatile design that is convenient to use so it is ideal for farmers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1929, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-line-of-agricultural-implements-for-farmers-avz-1929-301187187.html

SOURCE InventHelp