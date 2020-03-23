23.03.2020 17:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Internet Service Availability Monitor (KOC-1163)

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's technology-oriented world, service interruptions, whether brief or sustained, can be costly. Fortunately, an inventor from Flat Rock, Ill., has found a way to eliminate or minimize the consequences of such occurrences.

He developed the patent pending HOWLER ALARM to monitor utility power and Internet service availability and heat level. As such, it alerts users of a loss of connectivity or elevation in temperature to enable them to respond quickly to system failures. Thus, it helps mitigate loss of service problems to prevent more serious situations. At the same time, it improves productivity for both residential and commercial users. Other appealing features include safety, cost efficiency and ease of operation it provides. In addition, this convenient system is effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I was motivated by the fact that most consumers and small businesses must rely on their service provider when there are power failures affected by loss of Internet service or connectivity," he said. "I designed this system to communicate such occurrences to users immediately."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

