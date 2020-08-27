27.08.2020 19:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Infant Bedding Accessory (LGI-2905)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brooklyn, New York, wanted to fulfill the need for a fitted crib sheet that would protect a child from bumping against the hard crib surfaces.

The patent-pending BUMP STOPPER is practical, easy to use and effective. It promotes comfort for the baby and provides peace of mind for parents. It is safer than traditional crib bumpers and has a design that would not bunch or move in a way that could bunch around a baby's face and cause a suffocation risk. Variations could include different sizes, colors and patterns. 

"I am a nurse and I've observed babies turning in their sleep and have had parents complain about babies turning because they are in fear of the baby's head being squashed. I wanted to design something that would prevent that from happening," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2905. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-infant-bedding-accessory-lgi-2905-301119441.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 59.82
0.47 %
Novartis 78.95
0.22 %
Swisscom 511.20
-0.04 %
SGS 2’389.00
-0.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 370.80
-0.32 %
LafargeHolcim 43.08
-1.40 %
Givaudan 3’798.00
-1.43 %
ABB 23.37
-1.43 %
Sika 214.20
-1.47 %
Roche Hldg G 316.70
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:43
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14:37
Vontobel: Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und 1 Jahr fixer Laufzeit
09:43
Weekly-Hits: Einzelhandel – Kauflaune nimmt wieder zu / Flughafen – Neuorientierung nach Absturz
08:59
Bullen übernehmen das Ruder
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO büsst ein
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch
Evolva im ersten Semester von COVID-19 ausgebremst - Aktie fällt zurück
SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Dow Jones schliesst freundlich, NASDAQ Composite nach Allzeithoch sehr fest -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit roter Tendenz
Nach Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: So können sich Privatanleger schützen
Molecular Partners weitet Verlust im ersten Halbjahr aus - MP-Aktie macht Verluste wett
Goldman Sachs-Strategen zu Tech-Werten: Wachstumspotenzial nach wie vor gegeben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls leichte Abschläge. Anleger an den US-Börsen greifen am Donnerstag zu. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag vorwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB