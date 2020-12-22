SMI 10’403 1.0%  SPI 12’991 1.1%  Dow 30’039 -0.6%  DAX 13’418 1.3%  Euro 1.0819 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’500 1.5%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Bitcoin 20’742 2.5%  Dollar 0.8891 0.3%  Öl 50.4 -0.9% 
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Window Accessory for Semi-Trucks (RHO-1187)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I wanted to create a safe way to look out while preventing others from looking in while parked," said an inventor, from Stafford, Va., "so I invented the SEE OUT CURTAINS. My design eliminates the need to use traditional window curtains that completely block your view when drawn."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to increase privacy and security for a parked semi-truck. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional curtains and shades. As a result, it enables a driver to see outside the semi-truck cab and it increases awareness and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-window-accessory-for-semi-trucks-rho-1187-301196687.html

SOURCE InventHelp

