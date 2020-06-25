25.06.2020 17:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure a Door (KOC-1380)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to secure a door and prevent break-ins," said an inventor, from Paw Paw, Mich., "so I invented the KICK STAND."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents a door from being forced open. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hardware and accessories. As a result, it helps to prevent unwanted individuals from accessing the interior room or structure and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and schools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could increase security and safety for households and classrooms."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-to-secure-a-door-koc-1380-301080279.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.69
2.30 %
Roche Hldg G 337.40
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.80
1.33 %
CS Group 9.62
1.31 %
Givaudan 3’423.00
1.09 %
Adecco Group 43.85
0.11 %
ABB 20.83
0.10 %
Geberit 462.90
-0.73 %
CieFinRichemont 60.36
-0.82 %
Alcon 54.06
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versicherer mit 50% Barriere
09:14
SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
07:43
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ermutigende Perspektiven / US-Technologieriesen – Neues aus dem Silicon Valley
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:42
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EX geht von Betrug aus
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Grossaktionär Thiele will Lufthansa-Rettungspaket zustimmen - EU-Genehmigung
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun hat Millionen-Kaution gezahlt - Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wirecard-Skandal: Singapurer Polizei ermittelt in - Banken gewähren Wirecard bei Kredit wohl kurzen Aufschub
Die Ölpreiskrise könnte einen überraschenden Gewinner haben
Dow knickt schlussendlich ein -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx erhalten Fast-Track-Status für Corona-Studie
VW-Aktie gibt ab: Volkswagen denkt offenbar über Kauf des Autovermieters Europcar nach
So viele Bitcoin-Wale wie aktuell gab es zuletzt 2017
SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX volatil -- Wall Street wechselt Vorzeichen -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt fällt es am Donnerstag schwer sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Der deutsche DAX zeigt sich gleichermassen unentschlossen. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltet sich volatil. Tokio gab am Donnerstag jedoch nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB