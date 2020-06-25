InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure a Door (KOC-1380)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to secure a door and prevent break-ins," said an inventor, from Paw Paw, Mich., "so I invented the KICK STAND."

The invention prevents a door from being forced open. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hardware and accessories. As a result, it helps to prevent unwanted individuals from accessing the interior room or structure and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and schools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could increase security and safety for households and classrooms."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

