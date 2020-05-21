InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Pull Wires in Conduits (MTN-2610)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I wanted to create a faster and more reliable way to pull cables through conduits," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the EZ CABLE SYSTEM."

The invention provides an improved method of pulling wires in conduits. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a compact size that is easy to use so it is ideal for electrical and wiring contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience for electricians and others working with wires."

