03.02.2020 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Vaping Accessory (DPH-533)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Aurora, Colo., has developed the patent pending CHOICE VAPE, an improved vaporizer that features three separate flavor chambers to enable the user the freedom to choose which liquid to inhale.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"I wanted to offer a selection of flavoring at any given time, without having to change out the vape oil," said the inventor. The CHOICE VAPE provides users with three different flavored oils/juices in one unit. It eliminates the need to manually switch cartridges. This versatile, all-in-one vaporizer provides a variety of flavor choices. This saves time and effort, and offers convenience item to those who vape. In addition, it reduces costs associated with vaping.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-vaping-accessory-dph-533-300997109.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:09
Die Börsenrallye stockt
13:30
Ölpreise rutschen weiter ab
11:05
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Bankaktien günstig bewertet?
08:44
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Corona-Virus belastet Aktienmärkte: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger nun im Blick behalten
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Dow fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Der Big-Mac-Index 2020 - Wie ein Burger Rückschlüsse auf die Kaufkraft zulässt
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus
Rohstoffe im Januar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag volatil, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen und die Marke von 13'000 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. Die US-Börsen notieren freundlich. Auf dem chinesischen Festland brach die Börse ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;