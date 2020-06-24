24.06.2020 18:10:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Transporting Tool to Increase Efficiency (HTM-8981)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved transporting tool to make outdoor chores and projects safe and easy," said an inventor, from Suamico, Wisc., "so I invented GATR PRODUCTS, THE GREEN ADAPTIVE TRANSPORTER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to move things outdoors, without the need for power or professional services.  A PROfessional-like tool that gets every job done simpler, safer and sooner.  The GATr's patented design optimizes load placement and leverage to increase stability and reduce the force needed to lift and relocate heavy and different load types. From the backyard to the back forty: home do-it-yourselfers, landscape enthusiasts, farmers, ranchers and outdoorsman enjoy the versatility that GATr offers for hauling everything they need for a day of doing what they love. Additionally, it is producible in design variations with common manufacturing processes; and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers the functionality of every transport tool, and it takes up less storage space than any one of them."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-8981, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-transporting-tool-to-increase-efficiency-htm-8981-301080171.html

SOURCE InventHelp

