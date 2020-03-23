23.03.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Takeout Container (KOC-1300)

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Washington, D.C., has developed the TASTY SECURE, an improved food storage container that prevents contamination of the food/beverage item inside a container.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"I often use a third-party delivery service for takeout food. It dawned on me that third-party services may not care for takeout boxes like the people who work at the restaurant. My invention ensures takeout food items are safely secured during delivery," said the inventor. The TASTY SECURE enhances food safety in restaurants. It helps prevent tampering of food items and cross contamination. In turn, this ensures food items are safe to consume. In addition, using this container may prevent wastage of food. This container may offer peace of mind to concerned patrons, as well as improve customer service within restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1300, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-takeout-container-koc-1300-301023350.html

SOURCE InventHelp

