InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Road Safety Sign for Flaggers (LCC-5119)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved road safety sign for flaggers in a construction zone or problem area," said an inventor, from Harrisburg, Pa., "so I invented the IMPROVED SAFETY DESIGN FOR FLAGGERS. My design ensures that drivers know when to slow down or stop to avoid accidents or danger."

The invention provides an improved sign to direct vehicles around road construction. In doing so, it enhances safety and visibility and it helps to prevent confusion and potential accidents. It also helps to reduce unwanted stress and anxiety for flaggers. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for flaggers, construction workers, municipalities and various contractors. Additionally, it can be visible at a greater distance and in dim areas and it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Roche Hldg G 316.25
2.23 %
Alcon 68.48
2.12 %
CS Group 12.33
2.03 %
Swiss Re 82.78
1.65 %
Sika 251.10
0.12 %
Swisscom 485.60
0.02 %
Nestle 102.00
-0.20 %
LafargeHolcim 49.68
-0.48 %
ABB 26.09
-4.99 %
