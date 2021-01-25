SMI 10’926 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.2%  Dow 30’878 -0.4%  DAX 13’644 -1.7%  Euro 1.0784 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’553 -1.4%  Gold 1’858 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’993 4.9%  Dollar 0.8881 0.3%  Öl 55.6 0.6% 

25.01.2021 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pole Barn Design (JKN-221)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many bar joist trusses are poorly made and cannot bear heavy loads for extended periods of time," said an inventor from Brookhaven, MS., "so I built a new version of a pole barn that would be stronger, easier and longer lasting than standard pole barns made of wood." This patent-pending design provides easy installation and peace of mind while simultaneously increasing load bearing in comparison to standard trusses. The design features improved materials for safety, functionality and dependability. It is ideal for ranchers, farmers, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Additionally, design variations and prototypes are available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-221 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

