 InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Picture Frame for Photo Displays (OTW-495) | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’223 1.3%  SPI 14’400 1.0%  Dow 33’968 0.4%  DAX 15’207 0.5%  Euro 1.1036 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’981 1.0%  Gold 1’792 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’523 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9169 0.1%  Öl 66.0 -0.5% 
21.04.2021 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Picture Frame for Photo Displays (OTW-495)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved picture frame that enables you to personalize your photo display," said an inventor, from Norfolk, Va., "so I invented the WORD FRAME. My design eliminates the need to use the same dull and drab picture frame."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to display a treasured photo. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional picture frames. As a result, it enables the user to easily customize the display and it could spark attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-495, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-picture-frame-for-photo-displays-otw-495-301273559.html

SOURCE InventHelp

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:18 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:07 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
10:06 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
07:53 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Erste Schätzungen: ams zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Minus
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Sika-Aktie steigt: Sika wächst im ersten Quartal deutlich und erhöht Prognose
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit