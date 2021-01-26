InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Microwave Popcorn (CTK-1072)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and mess-free way to enjoy a bag of microwave popcorn," said an inventor, from Apple Valley, Calif., "so I invented the QUIROZ BAG BOWL. My design enables you to easily access every kernel and it eliminates the need to wash a bowl after eating."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved packaging method for microwaveable popcorn. In doing so, it offers an easier way to eat popcorn directly from the bag. As a result, it eliminates the need to serve popcorn in a separate bowl and it reduces messes. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, movie theaters and schools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-1072, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

