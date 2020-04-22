+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020 17:15:00

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Occupational Therapy/Rehabilitation Aid (ROH-678)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an occupational therapist and I wanted to create an improved, multi-use therapy aid to benefit patients and other physical therapists," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the THERAPY BOX."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to perform various occupational therapy/rehabilitation exercises. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transport and use multiple therapy devices. As a result, it ensures that various therapy aids and exercise devices are readily available for use. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for occupational and physical therapists in medical facilities, home care, rehab, out-patient and school based settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a more efficient way to increase therapy and treatment options."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-occupational-therapyrehabilitation-aid-roh-678-301041524.html

SOURCE InventHelp

