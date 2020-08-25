InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Jumper Cables (cba-3107)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented this from personal experience with standard jumper cables. I wanted to create a way to make the process of jump starting a car less of a struggle," said an inventor from Columbia, SC. "So, I developed the MCS."



This patent-pending invention would employ special clamps for solid and reliable attachment. It would eliminate the need to handle conventional jumper cables with spring-loaded jaw clamps that tend to slide off of battery terminal. The system would save time and effort while jump starting a vehicle. Additionally, this invention would be practical, user-friendly, reliable, and easily adaptable to a wide range of vehicles.



The inventor described their unique design. "My invention is a do-it-all design."



The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

