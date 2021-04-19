|
19.04.2021 16:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Jack for Lifting a Vehicle Corner (HTM-8022)
PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and easy way to change a flat tire," said an inventor, from Reno, Nev., "so I invented THE AIR LIFT BUDDY. My design offers a strain-free alternative to traditional tire jacks."
The invention provides an improved jack for vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually crank a jack handle to raise the corner of a car. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-8022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com
