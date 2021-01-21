SMI 10’935 -0.1%  SPI 13’585 0.1%  Dow 31’192 0.0%  DAX 13’934 0.1%  Euro 1.0766 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’626 0.1%  Gold 1’865 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’382 -10.3%  Dollar 0.8861 -0.4%  Öl 56.0 0.5% 
21.01.2021 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Food and Water Bowl Set for Dogs (STU-2404)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog's dry food would get soggy from water or drool that would accumulate in the food dish," said an inventor, from Ogden, Utah, "so I invented the DRY MUTT FOOD BOWL. My design helps to prevent soggy food, waste and bacteria that builds up in a dog food dish."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved food and water bowl set for pet dogs. In doing so, it ensures that the supply of dry food remains dry and free from water or drool. It also helps to prevent messes and it could provide added comfort, safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-food-and-water-bowl-set-for-dogs-stu-2404-301209874.html

SOURCE InventHelp

