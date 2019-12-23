23.12.2019 16:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dog Diaper for Pet Owners (PIT-942)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two dogs and I thought there could be a better way to attach pet diapers," said an inventor, from Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, "so I invented the E Z DOG DIAPER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easier way to position a diaper on a dog. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional dog diapers. As a result, it could help to prevent hassles and messes. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to pull a dog's tail through the hole on a pet diaper."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-942, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-dog-diaper-for-pet-owners-pit-942-300978614.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Rekordlaune an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenbeginn weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbucht geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

