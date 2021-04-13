 InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Storage Containers (CCP-1616) | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
13.04.2021 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Storage Containers (CCP-1616)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to access stored items within a clear, plastic storage container," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the GRAB N GO BIN. My design offers an improved alternative to struggling with traditional storage bins and boxes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easier way to access contents within a storage container. In doing so, it eliminates the need to unstack containers to access the interior. As a result, it increases organization, visibility and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1616, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

