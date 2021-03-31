|
31.03.2021 20:30:00
PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Traditional fireplace screens trap heat and prevent a fire from warming the room. I thought there could be a better screen design," said an inventor, from Woodland Park, Colo., "so I invented the HEAT HELPER. My design provides a safe and efficient way to increase heat distribution."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved screen for a fireplace. In doing so, it increases the amount of heat obtained from the fire. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it helps to prevent hot embers from flying into the room. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households with fireplaces. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-fireplace-screens-dnv-201-301259364.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
