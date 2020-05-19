19.05.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bottle for Infants and Toddlers (AVZ-1894)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have children and grandchildren and always thought there could be a more efficient baby bottle design," said an inventor, from Washington, D.C., "so I invented the THREE IN ONE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more convenient way for a baby to drink different liquids throughout the day. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a parent to prepare and pack multiple bottles. As a result, it could enhance space in a diaper bag or cooler and it ensures that a baby has a certain liquid as needed or desired. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants or toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a simple and easy way for a baby to enjoy milk, water or juice during the day."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1894, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-bottle-for-infants-and-toddlers-avz-1894-301055516.html

SOURCE InventHelp

