SMI 10’561 1.0%  SPI 13’133 1.0%  Dow 30’275 0.4%  DAX 13’688 0.9%  Euro 1.0835 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’565 0.6%  Gold 1’889 1.3%  Bitcoin 20’684 9.6%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 51.4 0.4% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
17.12.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ball Toy for Pets (LCC-5100)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog chews tennis balls to shreds," said an inventor, from Allentown, Pa. "I thought there could be a better design to keep the toy intact, so I invented THE FUR-EVER BALL. My design eliminates the need to continuously purchase replacement ball toys for pets."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent pending invention provides an impenetrable ball toy for pets. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tennis balls and pet toys. As a result, it eliminates shredded toys, it prevents pets from ingesting toy particles and it provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a practical design that is safe to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-ball-toy-for-pets-lcc-5100-301191887.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.30
3.23 %
The Swatch Grp 238.00
2.15 %
Lonza Grp 559.40
2.01 %
Geberit 536.40
1.98 %
CieFinRichemont 80.88
1.89 %
Swiss Re 83.50
-0.14 %
Swiss Life Hldg 408.40
-0.29 %
Swisscom 471.30
-0.53 %
Alcon 57.10
-1.01 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:12
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12:30
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
08:38
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
07:18
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:00
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie höher: Novartis stärkt neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet
UBS-Aktie schliesst fester: Verkauf der Vermögensverwaltung in Österreich
Wirecard-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Guttenberg: Betrug war "einfach nicht vorstellbar"
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- SMI legt zu -- DAX visiert Allzeithoch an -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Die Kurse an der Wall Street ziehen am Donnerstag an. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verzeichnen die Kurse am Donnerstag Aufschläge. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit