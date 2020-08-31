InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Baby Gate to Enhance Safety (BMA-5582)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My children would try to climb over the baby gate to get to other parts of the house and I thought there should be a way to notify the adults if this is happening," said an inventor, from Buffalo, N.Y., "so I invented the T A G."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert a parent if a baby is near or trying to climb a baby gate. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidents and injuries. As a result, it enhances safety for babies, toddlers and young children and it provides added control and peace of mind for parents. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps you to protect your little escape artists."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-707, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

