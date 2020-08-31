31.08.2020 19:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Baby Gate to Enhance Safety (BMA-5582)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My children would try to climb over the baby gate to get to other parts of the house and I thought there should be a way to notify the adults if this is happening," said an inventor, from Buffalo, N.Y., "so I invented the T A G."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert a parent if a baby is near or trying to climb a baby gate. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidents and injuries. As a result, it enhances safety for babies, toddlers and young children and it provides added control and peace of mind for parents. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps you to protect your little escape artists."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-707, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-baby-gate-to-enhance-safety-bma-5582-301119569.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 560.40
1.37 %
Sika 216.60
1.12 %
Roche Hldg G 315.70
0.70 %
Givaudan 3’790.00
0.61 %
Novartis 78.04
-0.17 %
CS Group 9.93
-1.45 %
UBS Group 10.99
-1.52 %
SGS 2’338.00
-1.60 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.00
-1.68 %
Swiss Life Hldg 364.80
-2.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
08:27
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
06:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Bären erhöhen den Druck / Amazon – Rekordjagd trifft Kurszielbereich
28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:30
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neuer Goldrausch: Wie ETFs das Geschäft um das Edelmetall beinflussen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
"Perfekter Sturm": Wedbush erhöht Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie
Airbnb plant Börsengang inmitten der Corona-Krise - einem Ratschlag von Warren Buffett zum Trotz
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
Fall Nawalny beschäftigt deutsche Justiz
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der Dow Jones notiert am Montag leichter. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich abwärts. Der DAX fiel ebenfalls ins Minus. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Start der neuen Woche vor allem nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB