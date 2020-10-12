InventHelp Inventor Develops Hydration Accessory for Outdoor Enthusiasts (AUP-1168)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient, hands-free way to carry and drink water while outdoors," said an inventor, from Blanco, Texas, "so I invented the WAIST WATER. My design reduces the risk of dehydration and it eliminates the need to hold and keep track of a water bottle."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for an outdoor enthusiast to transport water. It also prevents back and shoulder strain associated with hydration backpacks. As a result, it enhances hydration and comfort and it ensures that water is readily available when needed. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

